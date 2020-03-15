Q&A: Are there enough tests? Will schools close? Is it safe to dine out?

News surrounding the coronavirus' arrival in Western New York has developed rapidly, leaving our readers with plenty of questions. Here are some of the biggest questions and the answers we found.

Question: Erie County confirmed it had "presumptive positive" COVID-19 test results for three people on Saturday. When will we know more?



Answer: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Saturday evening that the Health Department was working to contact people who have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive. He said those people will be placed in "mandatory quarantine."

County and Health Department officials said they would not give additional information until a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday in Buffalo.

The news of the three cases came amid a whirlwind of reports Saturday of new cases throughout the state:

• The state's two first coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday, both from downstate.

• Monroe County was placed under a state of emergency after a second person there was diagnosed with the disease. Orleans, Wyoming and Genesee counties also declared emergencies.

— Stephen T. Watson, Sandra Tan and Keith McShea

• • •

Q: I have read a lot about the lack of tests available. Are there enough available in Western New York?

A: In a county with nearly a million people, the Erie County Public Health Lab late last week had enough testing materials to run only 450 tests for COVID-19. It was working on expanding that capacity.

That has meant some residents who want to be tested were turned away because they were not considered high-risk cases.

Erie County's testing ability should be expanded soon, county officials have said. Cuomo said Friday the vice president and president have given approval for 28 private labs across New York State to begin their own testing.

That would allow for up to 6,000 tests to be conducted across the state each day.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein also said last week that the county is ordering more chemicals to allow them to do more tests. In addition, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Kaleida Health and Erie County Medical Center are working to develop COVID-19 testing capacity.

With sufficient supply, Burstein said, the Erie County Public Health Lab can run up to 120 tests a day.

— Sandra Tan

• • •

• • •

Q: What has the impact been in the other areas of New York State that have had cases? Has anyone died?

A: New York announced two deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. One was an 82-year-old victim who died Friday in a New York City hospital. She was admitted to the Brooklyn hospital March 3. The woman had emphysema, for which she had previously been hospitalized.

"Again, the context is important here," Cuomo said, noting her age and pre-existing respiratory illness, both of which made her more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Cuomo also announced Saturday there were more than 600 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the state.

— Stephen T. Watson

• • •

Q: How likely is it schools throughout Western New York will close down for a few weeks? Could the school year push into the summer months?

A: States of emergency due to COVID-19 were declared Saturday in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. All schools in the three counties also will be closed, beginning Monday.

Buffalo Public Schools announced Friday that all schools will be closed to students Monday. Schools will then reopen Tuesday, at which time teachers will give students three weeks' worth of assignments. That night, school officials will discuss whether to close for additional days.

It is not known if the school year would be extended, but Cuomo signed legislation last year that allows the state Education Department to waive the requirement that schools be in session for 180 days in the event of a local- or state-level state of emergency.

— Dale Anderson, Barbara O'Brien and Maki Becker

• • •

Q: Is it still safe to go out to eat? What about going to church or a St. Patrick's Day celebration?

A: Poloncarz has cautioned people to exercise good judgement and to avoid crowded places. When asked about people eating out as part of St. Patrick's Day celebrations this weekend, he answered, "I’m not going to them. I don’t recommend other people go until it’s safe."

Burstein was also asked about what she would recommend for people who go to the gym or attend church. "Stay at home," she said.

After this weekend, many restaurants will have to figure out what their new normal will be. Many will close, for lack of customers, lack of staff, or both.

After state officials ordered places to not allow more than half-capacity earlier this week, restaurateurs in Western New York were still trying to guess how bad it will get. By Monday, they’ll have a much better idea, and the restaurant blackouts will likely begin in earnest.

— Sandra Tan and Andrew Galarneau

• • •

Q: Have any local companies told their employees to work from home? What are some of the more drastic measures area businesses are taking?

A: One of the most prominent example we’ve seen is Citi’s financial operations center in Amherst. The company split up its 1,800-member workforce among the Getzville center, working remotely, and working from a backup center in Rochester.

Citi did not disclose the percentages of people working in each of those three ways and said it would evaluate whether to continue the practice in future weeks.

Since then, other businesses have directed their employees to work from home, and others have imposed restrictions on business travel.

— Matt Glynn

• • •

Q: Should I be holding my child out of extracurricular activities?

A: Many schools cancelled big events last week, including some school plays and sports. School district leaders continued to evaluate options late last week.

Parents may want to discuss keeping their child out of group activities with the family pediatrician who is familiar with any health issues the child may have.

— Barbara O'Brien

• • •

Q: When will the Sabres' season resume, if at all? How will this affect the team?

A: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has publicly said his league's break is going to be at least 30 days. You'd have to think the NHL should be working on a similar assumption.

Unless there's a serious push to start short training camps in the next two or three weeks, the sense here is the season would be over and the league is simply going to have to decide how to proceed with its playoffs. There's a decent chance we've seen our last Sabres games until October.

There's going to be so much chaos involved with the league's offseason calendar.

— Mike Harrington

• • •

Q: I’m really concerned about my parent who lives in a nursing home. What's happening at those facilities?



A: New York State last week banned all visitors from nursing homes. Cuomo said the nursing home visitation ban, which will be in place for an undetermined amount of time, is necessary to protect elderly people who are especially vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus.

Those who are elderly or have an underlying health condition are considered to be at much higher risk of becoming seriously ill or dying.

— Sandra Tan and Tom Precious

• • •

Q: I was really looking forward to a concert later this month. Should I be concerned about going? Are movie theaters still open?

A: The world’s two biggest concert promotion corporations, Live Nation and AEG Entertainment, have postponed all their major tours through March. They plan to reassess the situation in early April. There’s no guarantee they will resume normal operations at the time, but they hope to.

Many local venues, among them Town Ballroom, have opted to cease activities for roughly the same time period that Live Nation and AEG have committed to. All are hoping that a period of self-imposed cessation of large-scale gatherings will aid in the containment of coronavirus and that their major spring and summer bookings will proceed as originally planned.

If a concert you are hoping to attend is postponed, it’s likely that every effort will be made to reschedule that show for a later, safer date. If that concert happens to be canceled, full refunds will be made available.

As far as movie theaters, the North Park Theatre, Dipson Theatre chain, Aurora Theatre and AMC Market Arcade all are continuing daily screenings and abiding by health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the half-capacity mandate from Cuomo.

— Jeff Miers and Toni Ruberto