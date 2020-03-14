Within minutes, suspect stole casino patron's purse, fled with cash

It took all of five minutes Friday night for a Seneca Niagara Casino patron's purse to be plucked from atop a slot machine, emptied of cash and returned to its original resting spot, Niagara Falls Police said.

Within seven minutes, the stolen Canadian money had been exchanged for American and the suspect was $269 richer.

The episode began at 10:40 p.m. when a Stevensville, Ont., woman inadvertently left her purse atop a slot machine at the casino on Fourth Street.

Casino surveillance videos showed that at 10:43 p.m. a woman picked up the purse and headed into a nearby restroom. Two minutes later she exited and returned the purse to its original location. At 10:52 p.m., she exchanged the $385 in Canadian cash stolen out of the purse for U.S. dollars. Thirty-three minutes later the suspect left the casino.

Casino officials said they were able to tentatively identify the suspect as a 26-year-old Rochester woman who is a casino card member. She is being sought for questioning.