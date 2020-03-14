UB basketball grants release to Josiah Freeman

Josiah Freeman will not join the University at Buffalo men's basketball team this fall.

A UB athletic department spokesperson confirmed Saturday that Freeman, a high school senior who signed with the Bulls in the fall, has asked for and has been granted his release.

In a direct message to the News, Freeman said he decided not to join the Bulls on the basis of a family decision.

Freeman, a guard from Manassas, Va., verbally committed to the Bulls in November, and signed a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period in November. 247Sports ranked Freeman, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard, as a three-star recruit, as the No. 17 player in Virginia and the No. 74 shooting guard in the nation.

Freeman began the season at St. Paul VI in Fairfax, Va., but transferred to Manassas Park (Va.) High School last month, just before the end of the Virginia High School League regular season.

Freeman's release leaves one recruit in UB's incoming freshman class: Chanse Robinson, a 6-foot point guard whom 247Sports ranks as a 3-star recruit, from Louisiana. In a message to the News, Robinson said he still plans to join the Bulls as a freshman this fall. Robinson signed a National Letter of Intent with UB in November.