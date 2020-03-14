Tumiel, Robert J.

Tumiel - Robert Of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (McGee) Tumiel; dear father of Laurene (Arthur) Berhalter, Mark (Nathan Jenks) Tumiel and Elizabeth Tumiel; loving grandfather of Cole, Brenna and Benjamin Berhalter; son of the late Stanley and Dorothy Tumiel, brother of Carole (Russ) Gulino. Bob is also survived by many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Sunday, from 1 - 4:00 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.,(Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Rd., where a Funeral Service will be held Monday, at 11:15 AM. The Family wishes in lieu of flowers, that Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Night People at www.friendsofthenightpeople.com. Bob was a proud retiree of the Buffalo Water Department and Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force Reserves, online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM