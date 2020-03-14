Thief eats well on victim's stolen credit card information

A thief used stolen credit card information to order up $720 worth of food deliveries over a three-week period, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

A Pendleton woman contacted police after noticing several fraudulent charges on her credit card statement recently. She said that the charges began on Jan. 21 and extended through Feb. 10, and consisted of charges to the Grub Hub and Door Dash food delivery services totaling $720.51. Food had been ordered from several area restaurants, according to reports.

The victim told investigators that she eats out often and suspects that someone at one of the restaurants she had patronized must have stolen her card information and used it for their own benefit. An investigation into the incident is continuing.