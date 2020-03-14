STOLL, Melissa W. (Warren)

March 11, 2020. Wife of the late Daniel H. Stoll; mother of Connie (Ernie) Avel, of Brockport, NY, Pam (Kevin) Marano, of Dayton, OH, Daniel II, John (Sharon) Stoll, Beverly (Herb Baker) Mutignani, Nancy and David Stoll, of Columbus, OH. Survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister of the late John and Allen Warren. Friends may call Sunday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where eulogy and prayers will be offered Monday 8:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrews RC Church at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation WNY. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.