SLAYTON, Elizabeth J. (Sayre)

SLAYTON - Elizabeth J. (nee Sayre)

Of Amherst, March 12, 2020. Beloved mother of David, Robert (Liz) and Matthew Slayton; dear sister of Deborah (Mark) Oblick, Michael (Rhonda) Sayre, Evelyn Sayre, Nancy Jo Sayre and the late Kathleen Brooks and Paul Sayre Jr.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 4-9 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral ,Home 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com