SHOEMAKER, Mary Jane "Jane" (Hardin)

SHOEMAKER - Mary Jane "Jane"(nee Hardin)

March 10, 2020 of West Seneca, NY; wife of the late Edward J.; dear mother of Carol (William) Craig and Mary Jane "Bitsy" (Peter) Colson; sister of the late Dolores (late Robert) Tangelder; grandmother of David (Catherine) Blaser, Wendy (John) Von, Colleen Craig, Ryan (Melissa) Craig, Lindsay (Jordan) Iannuzzelli, PJ (Kim) Colson and Rachel Colson; GG of Noah, Conner, Erin, Levi, Jack, Amelia and Delaney; special aunt to Jill Tangelder; also survived by other nieces and nephews; mother of Donna (David) Blaser. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potters Rd.) where services will follow at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to M.D. Association or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.