Seneca Gaming takes more precautions because of COVID-19

Seneca Gaming is implementing social distancing protocols in its gaming facilities.

That means, starting Saturday, there may be fewer active gaming devices to create additional space between patrons, as well as additional space at gaming tables. There also will be reduced capacity at restaurants and dining establishments.

“We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and address and adjust operations and procedures as necessary in order to safeguard our many loyal guests and employees,” Seneca Nation President Rickey L. Armstrong Sr. said.

All Seneca Resorts and Casinos entertainment shows have been postponed through March. They include shows at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Bear’s Den Showroom and Seneca Allegany Event Center. The facilities also have increased cleaning and disinfection of machines, tables, dining surfaces, doors, handles, light switches and handrails.