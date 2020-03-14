RICHARDSON, Grace K. (Kent)

RICHARDSON - Grace K. (nee Kent)

Passed away March 4, 2020. Will be greatly missed by many. Survived by her daughter, Megan Kent Bowden; son-in-law, Erick J. Bowden; granddaughter, Olivia M. Bowden; grandson, Jack G. Bowden; a brother, David A. Kent; brothers-in-law, Gordon B. (Patricia) Richardson, Howard A. (Cynthia) Richardson; sisters-in-law, Cynthia J. Richardson, Joy Richardson, Waltrene F. Richardson and Karen Sloan; step-brothers John L. (Lynnette) Sloan, James C. (Sharon) Sloan and Lester Bobbett; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends; predeceased by her parents, Harold T. Kent, Sr. and Ruth K. Kent; step-mother, Edith J. Kent; parents-in-law, W. Burton Richardson, Sr. and Gertrude Richardson; a brother, Harold T. Kent, Jr.; brothers-in-law, W. Burton Richardson, Jr., Frederick N. Richardson, Melvin L. Richardson, Jeffrey L. Richardson and Willie Shepard; sister-in-law, Cassandra L. Shepard; a step-brother, Thomas E. Sloan; step-sisters, Patricia Raner; Florence E. Wilke and Shirley J. Bobbett. Memorial is postponed until a future date.