PIAZZA, Andrew R.

PIAZZA - Andrew R. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of 40 years to Betty (nee D'Auria) Piazza; devoted father of Nicholas Piazza, Sandra (Mark) Nizinkiewicz, Kris Ann (Thomas Smalley) Piazza, Marie (Michael) Boehler and Carmen (Renee) Bartolotta; cherished Papa of six grandchildren and five great- grandchildren; loving son of the late Nicholas and Anna Piazza; dear brother of Paul (Kathy) Piazza, Terry Pugliese and the late Michael (Connie) Piazza; also survived by loving nieces and nephews and his faithful companion, Henry, the Beagle. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9pm, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Piazza's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com