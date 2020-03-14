No COVID-19 flight cuts at Buffalo airport, yet, but NFTA preparing for them

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport is bracing for anticipated cuts by airlines to flights into and out of this area and the rest of the country in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which operates the airport, said airlines as of Saturday hadn't cut any routes serving the airport in Cheektowaga.

And, Helen Tederous said, they haven't officially informed the NFTA of any plans to do so.

But Delta Air Lines has announced it is cutting back its routes worldwide by 40% and grounding 300 planes in its fleet.

This reduction in flights, set to take effect in the next few months, is the largest in the airline's history surpassing the cutbacks in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attacks, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The federal government has not set limits on domestic travel yet.

However, given the tightening restrictions on international travel and the growing alarm over the spread of the novel coronavirus, the NFTA is preparing for the possibility of route cutbacks, Tederous said.