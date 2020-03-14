New head for U.S. Border Patrol station in Niagara Falls

There's a new boss at the Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station.

Brady J. Waikel has been appointed the new Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC) of the Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station, it was announced by Eduardo Payan, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent of the Buffalo Sector.

Waikel replaces Josh Barrett, who transferred to the station in Rio Grande Valley, Texas.

"It is an honor to lead the men and women of the Niagara Falls Station," Waikel said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting with members of the public and law enforcement partners to strengthen our relationships in order to better serve our community and the nation."

Waikel was the Field Operations Supervisor at the Douglas, Ariz., station, and an assistant patrol agent in Del Rio, Texas, and at the Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington. He was a military police officer in the U.S. Army and Minnesota National Guard. He has a bachelor of science degree in sociology from Arizona State University.

The Niagara Falls Station is responsible for approximately 73 miles of water border and 523 square miles of diverse terrain encompassing all of Niagara County, including the Niagara River, Lake Ontario and Niagara Falls.