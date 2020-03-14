Nardin Academy closes campuses, moves to online learning due to coronavirus

Nardin Academy is closing its campuses to all students for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16 and moving to distance learning for its Montessori, lower, middle and high school students.

Parents were informed of the change, which is due to the COVID-19 virus situation, in a letter sent Friday by the private school.

"As we continue to assess this situation, Nardin Academy's highest priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and families," Marsha Joy Sullivan, school president, said in the letter.

Students will be able to retrieve their books, computers and other academic material from the school between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. March 16.

Assignments will be emailed to parents of students in kindergarten through third grade. Instruction will be done online for older students. The school said it will take attendance daily online for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

All school-sponsored gatherings and events, including school trips and athletic team practices and games, are canceled beginning March 16 until further notice.