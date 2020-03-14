Monroe County declares state of emergency after second case of COVID-19

Monroe County is under a state of emergency after announcing its second case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello declared the state of emergency during a Saturday morning press conference in which officials said a woman in her 60s tested positive for COVID-19 and is in stable condition at Unity Hospital in the Rochester suburb of Greece.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said there appears to be no travel-related link to how she contracted COVID-19.

"I believe this is our first example of local transmission," he said.

Mendoza says the woman works at Arcadia Middle School in Greece; that she became symptomatic on March 4 and she worked March 5 and 6. Mendoza also said she attended services at St. Joseph Ukrainian Church in Irondequoit on March 1.

Upon the recommendation of Mendoza that Arcadia Middle be closed, Greece Central Schools announced that the entire district would be closed until March 20.

Mendoza said that Monroe County community members should prepare for the possibility for school closings and their impact, including to families who will have to arrange for child care.

Officials said that to their knowledge, the second case was apparently unrelated to the county's first case or the students under quarantine at SUNY Brockport.

The county first announced the second case of COVID-19 in a press release late Friday night.