MIKLITSCH, Robert W. Sr.

MIKLITSCH - Robert W. Sr. Of Lewiston, NY, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, Mt. St. Mary's Hospital. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on September 30, 1926, the son of the late John and Amalia "Mollie" (Glatz) Miklitsch. He was the husband of 64 years to the late Catherine "Kitty" (Berry) Miklitsch, who passed away on April 10, 2016. Mr. Miklitsch is survived by his children Catherine M. (late Raymond O'Connell) Miklitsch, Robert W. Miklitsch, Jr., David J. Miklitsch, Sister Teresa A. Miklitsch, OSF, Mary Frances (Donna Pavetti) Miklitsch and Rosemary E. (Jim Rapino) Miklitsch; four grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brother of the late Frances Wills, John Miklitsch, Rosemarie (Newton) Moyer, Frank Miklitsch, Sr., and Mary Louise Murray. Upon graduation from the University of Notre Dame, Bob joined the Carborundum Company and remained until retirement. Bob was an avid Notre Dame and New York Yankees fan. He also enjoyed collecting Lionel trains and stamps. Most importantly, Bob volunteered and led the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Peter's, as well as the School Parent Associations at St. Peter's Grade School and Madonna High School. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Peter's Church in Lewiston, NY. Memorials may be made in his name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Peter's Church. Interment with military honors was in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Lewiston, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.