MARKLE, Patrick J.

MARKLE - Patrick J. Of Batavia, NY. March 12, 2020; loving companion of Darlene Martaus; dear brother of Robin (Jim) Cody, Burke (Darlene), Dawn (Anthony) Paulazzo, George Jr., (Carla), Sherry Markle, Fran (Joseph) LaPorta and the late Karl and Philip Markle; son of the late George Sr. and Frances Markle; also survived by nine nieces and nephews, four great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In Memory of Patrick, his wish would be to raise a glass in his name. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Please share your online condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com