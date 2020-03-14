LAWTON, Kenneth J.

LAWTON - Kenneth J. Of Orchard Park, March 11, 2020, beloved husband of 55 years to Virginia F. (Sikora); Father of the late Cynthia (Matthew Fabrizi) Lawton; grandfather of Andrew and Alex Fabrizi; grateful brother-in-law of Mary Ann (Joseph) Wegryn and Carol (James) Pieczonka; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the F.E. Brown Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery Condolences at www.febrownsons.com