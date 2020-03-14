KURTZ, Linda F. (Stanek)

Of Depew, NY. March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur T. Kurtz; dearest step-mother of Tina Reynolds and Christine (James) Genek; sister of Phyllis (late Richard) Panek and Diane (Joseph) Winiarski; also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 1-5 PM at the Paul A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666 where a funeral will be held Monday 9:45 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 10:30 AM. Friends are invited. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com.