Kumiega, Michael

Kumiega - Michael Of Hamburg, NY on March 12, 2020 at the age of 75. Devoted husband of Tina (nee Litterio). Beloved father, Pamela Matthews, Michelle (Keith) Chick, and Allison Joyce; Cherished Poppa of Coty (Stephanie) Matthews, Danica (Matthew) Collins, Jessica Matthews, Ragan Chick, Brigitte Chick, and Dominic Donovan; loving brother of Philip (Julie) Kumiega; brother-in-law of Marilyn (Nick) Coy and Martin (Lee) Litterio; also survived by six great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. Michael proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was a retired Deputy Sheriff from Erie County Sheriff's Office in Buffalo and Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando. Friends will be received Sunday, 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lakeshore Rd., (Crnr Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 14075 716-627-2919. A Memorial service will take place at a date to be announced at Trinity Episcopal Hamburg. Condolences may be shared online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.