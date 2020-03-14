Kenmore caterer left with hundreds of corned beef dinners gets creative

Kevin Lester has a lot of corned beef and cabbage to get off his hands, and he needs your help.

Lester has owned Kevin’s Catering in Kenmore since 1999 and the cancellation of the downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade and the governor’s restrictions on large gatherings were a double blow to his business Thursday.

He lost $20,000 to $30,000 in business when three large catering events scheduled starting Friday and running through Sunday were canceled.

So he’s looking to take home delivery orders for all of the corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes and rye bread.

“People still have to eat, right?” Lester said Friday.

People can contact his company for meals that will be delivered Sunday through Tuesday. The price is $12.99 for a dinner, $39.99 for a dinner for four.

His canceled events were: An Irish-themed luncheon Friday at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center; a Saturday night fundraiser for the Out of the Blue nonprofit at the Hamburg Fairgrounds for 400; and Mayor Byron W. Brown’s annual brunch for 400 in his City Hall offices before the parade on Sunday.

Lester said restaurants should take the same approach he is.

“The restaurants need to embrace this. If they’ve got empty chairs, they have to promote people to get takeout food, that’s all there is to it,” Lester said.