Of North Tonawanda, March 11, 2020, age 92, born in Iceland. Wife of the late Kenneth Keller; loving mother of Kris Hartel, Bob Keller, Beverly McKerlie and the late Kenneth Keller; devoted grandmother of Joshua, Goeff, Nick, Adam, Rebecca, Heather, David and Krista; also survived by many great-grandchildren; survived by one sister, predeceased by one brother and three sisters, all of Iceland. Visitation Monday 3-8 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda where Services will follow at 8 PM. Private Interment, Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org/donate. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com