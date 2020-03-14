Reserve tight end Jason Croom to return to Bills

Tight end Jason Croom, who spent all of the 2019 season on the injured-reserve list, will return to the Buffalo Bills for a fourth season.

Croom, who was due to become an exclusive-rights free agent, agreed to a one-year contract to rejoin the Bills, the team confirmed.

Croom, 26, spent the 2017 season on the Bills’ practice squad. He caught 22 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown in 2018. He was a long-shot last summer to make the 53-man roster but missed virtually all of spring work and training camp with a hamstring injury before being put on the injured list.

He will be an underdog for a roster spot again this year, given that all four tight ends who were on the active roster last season remain under contract with the Bills for 2020. Sixth-year veteran Tyler Kroft, who played 35% of the snaps over the last 11 games last season, agreed to a contract restructuring this week.

The quest for Croom in his pro career has been to try to transfer his impressive athleticism into skilled performance on the field. A 6-foot-5 and 246 pounder, Croom spent his college career at Tennessee as a wide receiver and ran the 40-yard dash in an speedy 4.69 seconds in draft preparations in 2017.