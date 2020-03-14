I went to Wegmans at 5:47 a.m. Saturday. Oh. My. God.

I should’ve known even before I pulled into the parking lot. The brake lights and left-turn signals were a clue. It was 5:47 a.m. Saturday. I was driving along McKinley Parkway in Hamburg and, until this moment, all had been quiet and dark. When I left the house 13 minutes earlier, I seemed to be the only one awake in my neighborhood. All lights were off. The red-letter glow of the Tim Hortons at the corner of my street was the only illumination, though nobody was buying coffee. It was eerily still, even for the pre-dawn hours of a weekend morning.

Everyone was staying inside.

Except me. I needed groceries. Note: I didn’t say I needed to stock for any sort of novel coronavirus-driven clampdown on our ability to move freely as people. I wasn’t looking to hoard toilet paper, hand sanitizer, soap or food that people are using to bolster themselves against COVID-19.

I truly just needed groceries, and the reason is quite boring: My wife and I hadn’t gone shopping in a while. We tried a couple nights ago. But when we walked into a Tops near our home, the line was probably 40-some people long, snaking along the width of the checkout section. Most of the people in line had toilet paper towering over the tops of their carts.

“No way am I shopping here,” I told my wife, who knows I hate long lines. “I’ll wake up ridiculously early Saturday and go to a store. Nobody will be there.”

Ha.

I did as I promised: I woke up “ridiculously early” Saturday to go to Wegmans. I was aiming to be there a little before 6 a.m., which is when the store was opening. Normally this Wegmans is open 24 hours, but amid all the consumer craziness around coronavirus, they closed at midnight to spend six hours cleaning and restocking. I figured if I showed up at the opening, I could shop quick – and hopefully grab things like chicken and yogurt and, yes, a packet of toilet paper before they run out.

How optimistic. Though I didn’t want to believe it, I had already been warned that showing up as Wegmans opened its doors would be a scarring experience. The previous evening in our newsroom, I mentioned to my editor, Bruce Andriatch, that I was going to the grocery store early Saturday. “You should write about it,” he said. “I can see the headline now: ‘I went to Wegmans at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Oh. My. God.’ ”

I agreed to write it. (He’s my boss! And yes, he predicted the headline nearly verbatim.) But I was thinking: Is going to Wegmans really going to be a story? Bruce and the other editors were convinced. They even asked one of our photographers, Mark Mulville, to join me in the parking lot so he could take pictures of all the people standing in line.

As I drove out of my neighborhood that morning and was one of very few cars on the highway, I still wasn’t convinced. Yes, it was early, but everybody seemed to be staying inside. I passed a gym. Nobody pulling in. I passed a Thruway entrance. Nobody heading out for a weekend road trip.

I turned onto McKinley Avenue to drive the final stretch to Wegmans, and then I saw it: The line of cars ahead of me, pulled into the left lane at a traffic light, blinkers flashing in near unison as they waited to pull into the Wegmans parking lot. I followed, and once I parked and walked up to the store, I realized my 5:47 a.m. arrival wasn’t even good enough. Several dozen people, most of them appearing to be middle-aged or older, were waiting in line, waiting for locked doors to open. When they did, everyone moved forward in a precise pattern: Take cart. Move ahead. Reach a Purell hand sanitizer dispenser with a sign asking you to please disinfect yourself. Do so. Step inside.

And then good luck. Once you’re inside, the order is gone. You’ve got to decide for yourself where to go first: Do I swing over to the toilet paper and grab some before it’s gone? Should I pick my produce while there’s picking to be had? Or am I best to start in the meat section before the chicken and beef are cleared out? How about bread? Should I grab a fresh-baked loaf, and maybe freeze it?

Is this even a time for fresh-baked bread?

To understand what it’s like inside a grocery store right now, imagine the strategy of Black Friday sale shopping and the urgency of preparing for a blizzard, and then blend it with the instinct of a survivalist. I don’t mean the last point to sound overdramatic, but given what we do know about COVID-19 (a strong immune system will help you) and what we don’t know (how long it’ll take to flatten the spread of the virus), it’s almost impossible to shop without that in the front of your mind.

To that point, I started in the produce section, which is loaded with vitamins and minerals. Opting for a small cart so I could navigate crowded aisles deftly, I bagged a half-dozen oranges (for their vitamin C), then moved onto potassium – er, potatoes. But there weren’t any, so I grabbed bananas instead. Then I remembered a conversation I had with my acupuncturist a few days ago: She told me that vitamin D fights viruses, and mushrooms have vitamin D. A carton of mushrooms it is.

On my way to the meat section, I passed an older gentleman who was talking to a worker, a middle-aged man.

“We’ve had unprecedented sales,” the worker said as he stocked boxed patties of meat.

“I can’t believe this store is out of hamburger,” said the customer. He was calm, but clearly frustrated.

The worker smiled kindly. “They all are,” he said.

The shelves were completely clear of chicken breast and ground beef, even though both those items are limited to two per purchase. Wegmans, like most grocers, has put a limit on sales of several products, ranging from packaged breads to cereals to herbal supplements to paper products. But still, some are hard to come by. One type of toilet paper – Wegmans Bath Tissue – was available when I was shopping early, and the shelves were emptying fast.

This is unlikely to change anytime soon. As the country and the world navigates the fight against COVID-19, grocery stores everywhere are facing supply-chain issues that will take several weeks, at minimum, to alleviate. A grocery worker who was chatting with one of my colleagues mentioned that products like ice cream, which takes up a lot of room in delivery trucks, may not be shipped for a while. The higher-demand and higher-need products will take precedence, but actually getting those products is difficult too.

When my fellow Buffalo News reporter Stephen T. Watson heard I was writing a story about my shopping experience, he forwarded me an email exchange with Kathleen A. Sautter, a spokeswoman for Tops Markets. Watson had emailed Sautter a handful of questions about the challenges grocers are facing.

“All retailers are in the same predicament when it comes to finding product to meet the demand which means an increased demand on our vendors,” Sautter said. “Many manufacturers and suppliers of hand sanitizers, soaps and cleaners do not have much available product to ship at this time.”

Increased production isn’t the only challenge. There’s also a shortage of drivers, Sautter noted, to actually “get the products to our warehouses.”

Despite the race happening both on the floor and behind the scenes at grocery stores, the tension doesn’t seem to be overtaking politeness. I shopped for nearly two hours, and there were plenty of times when I had to navigate around oncoming or parked-cart traffic in the aisles. But I did notice that the obligatory “excuse me” in those situations was usually paired with a slightly awkward step back – a nod to the social distancing that we’re all trying to do. Yet grocery stores, for the moment, seem to be the one public place remaining where crowds can acceptably converge.

As I stood in a checkout line that was double the length of the one I avoided at Tops two nights earlier, the woman behind me observed, “This is crazy. Do people think we’re all going to be on house arrest soon?”

“Yeah, I hoped it would be calmer, too,” I said. “That’s why I came early.”

“I always shop at 6 a.m.,” she said. “It’s never like this.”

She’s right. The world is never like this. But now it is.