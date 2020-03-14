HIGGINS, Reba (Huey)

HIGGINS - Reba (nee Huey)

75, of North Tonawanda, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Reba was born in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on October 31, 1944 to Leonard and Sara Vay (Smith) Huey. Reba retired from DeGraff Memorial Hospital as Ward Clerk. Reba was predeceased by her husband David Higgins; Reba is survived by her children Brenda (David Richards) Higgins, David (Barb), and Terry Huey, sister of Donald Huey, the late Jack Smith, George, James, Gerald, Gary, Sr. and David Huey, Laura Babco, and Rita Pennington; grandmother of Nathan Smith, Lacey (Jeff Zirnheld), and David (Sam) Richards, Breanna, Melanie, and Angel Huey; proud Gi-Gi of Abby, Peyton, and Rayleigh, also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held Monday, at 11:00 AM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.Wattengel.com