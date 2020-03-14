Girls Scouts of Western New York suspends some programs

The Girl Scouts of Western New York will be suspending programs in Monroe and Erie counties from Wednesday through April 1 because of the coronavirus threat.

The decision was based on recent public health and school district updates in the two counties, according to a written statement from Alison Wilcox, the organization's chief executive officer.

The leadership will release another update Tuesday for its members and is prepared to suspend Girl Scouting county-wide if and when school districts suspend classes, the statement said.

In addition to Monroe and Erie counties, GSWNY serves Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

“We take this health threat seriously and will continue to follow direction from relevant county health departments, the federal Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health,” Wilcox said.