The Walmart in Amherst is quickly running out of products that people are trying to stick up on because of coronavirus worries. The most popular are nonperishable foods, meats, water and toilet paper. Janice Kyle of Buffalo wasn't finding much of a selection in the meat department on March 13.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A lone package of hamburgers is on a shelf at the Walmart in Amherst.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Dawn Cline from Colden looks over the freshly stocked shelves of toilet paper after a delivery at the Tops on Main Street in Williamsville on March 12.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Long lines for toilet paper after a delivery at the Tops on Main Street in Williamsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Karen Marasino holds her toilet paper after a delivery at the Tops on Main Street in Williamsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
People wait in line to enter the Wegmans in Blasdell before it opened at 6 a.m. March 14.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The COVID-19 pandemic now gripping the world is affecting every facet of life. The one that continues to get attention is the scene at supermarkets, where panic buying combined with supply chain issues has led to long lines, empty shelves and endless questions.
