DiROSA, Adam J.

DiROSA - Adam J. Of Getzville, entered into rest March 12, 2020. Loving son of Paul and Paulette DiRosa; dear brother of Heidi (Justin) Bigham; cherished uncle of Gabrielle and Colin. No prior visitation. Private Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adam's Memory can be made to Refreshing Waters Respite House at 75 Jamestown St., Gowanda, NY 14070. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel).