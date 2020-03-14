Daemen student rode bus carrying Rochester man diagnosed with COVID-19

A Daemen College student was one of the passengers on a bus from New York City carrying a Rochester man who was diagnosed with COVID-19, president Gary A. Olson reported Saturday night.

In a statement to students, faculty and staff, Olson said the Monroe County Department of Public Health identified the student, whose name was withheld.

Olson said the student is showing no symptoms of the disease, will be tested for coronavirus and has been quarantined.

If necessary, Olson added, the Department of Health will notify anyone at the college with whom the student has been in contact and start protocols for isolation and self-quarantining.