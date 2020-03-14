Cuomo reports New York's first confirmed COVID-19 death

New York has seen its first death related to COVID-19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday.

An 82-year-old victim died Friday in a New York City hospital, Cuomo said on a morning conference call with reporters.

She was admitted to the Brooklyn hospital on March 3. The woman had emphysema, for which she had previously been hospitalized.

"Again, the context is important here," Cuomo said, noting her age and pre-existing respiratory illness made her more vulnerable to COVID-19 as well as something like the flu.

Cuomo announced there are now 524 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the state, an increase of about 100 from the day before. He said 117 of the 524 are hospitalized now.

There still are no confirmed cases in the eight counties of Western New York, although Monroe County late Friday announced it has a second case of COVID-19.

The governor said the number of new reported cases is likely to rise as the state ramps up its testing capacity. That doesn't mean the virus is spreading faster, he said, just that the state soon will have an accurate picture of its reach.

"The more tests we take, the more that number will go up," Cuomo told reporters. "Nobody believes there’s only 500 cases of coronavirus in New York. We believe there are thousands of people who have coronavirus, maybe tens of thousands."

Presumably there are other people who had COVID-19 but recovered without being aware they had it, he added.

New York, as with the rest of the world, is bracing for a lengthy, unprecedented fight to rein in the coronavirus.

"At the end of the day, which is in three months, six months, nine months, the infection rate will be massive. We know that," Cuomo said.

However, the governor said, it's important not to let false rumors or understandable public worry run unchecked.

"Information and facts defeat fear, and the anxiety in society is obviously an issue we have to address as much as we have to deal with the virus at this point," Cuomo said.

Other highlights from the governor's conference call: