Canadians advised against international travel because of COVID-19

Canadians are being advised to stay within their borders because of COVID-19.

“Avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada,” the Public Health Agency of Canada is telling travelers.

Noting that the coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the agency warned that health care may be hard to get if travelers become ill. The agency further cautioned that “local authorities may impose control measures suddenly, including movement restrictions such as quarantine.”

Those who must travel were encouraged to visit the advice and advisory page on the Government of Canada’s travel website. The website advises Canadians to avoid all cruise ships.