Cheektowaga man shot in hand in Kensington-Bailey

A 20-year-old Cheektowaga man was shot in the hand during a Saturday morning incident in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, according to Buffalo Police.

The victim was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center, a Buffalo Police Department spokesman said.

Police said it appeared the man was targeted in the incident, which happened in the 500 block of Stockbridge Avenue, near Suffolk Street, at about 9:40 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to call or text Buffalo's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255