Bills re-sign tight end Jason Croom

The Bills have re-signed tight end Jason Croom to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Croom's signing means the Bills have agreed to deal with their three exclusive rights free agents, players with less than three accrued seasons who are unable to negotiate with other teams. The others were cornerback Levi Wallace and wide receiver Robert Foster.

Croom was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in 2019. He had 22 receptions for 259 yards and a touchdown in 15 games in 2018, seeing his playing time increase with injuries to starter Charles Clay. He was initially signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2017 but was cut at the end of the preseason before rejoining the team on the practice squad in November.

With Croom's return, the Bills have six tight ends, joining Dawson Knox, Lee Smith, Tyler Kroft, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker, who signed a futures contract after the season