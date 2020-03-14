Josh Norman's addition figures to limit Bills' interest in cornerbacks

This is the fourth in a series of stories previewing NFL free agency, which starts Wednesday. Today's installment: Cornerbacks.

Brandon Beane didn’t wait for the official start of free agency to address depth in the Buffalo Bills’ defensive backfield.

Instead, the team’s general manager got a head start by agreeing to contract terms with veteran cornerback Josh Norman. While the deal has not yet been made official, Norman is expected to sign a one-year contract that could be worth up to $8 million with incentives.

The agreement with Norman is a prime example of Beane’s approach to free agency since he took over as the Bills’ general manager in May 2017. He has generally taken a judicious approach, favoring short-term contracts at modest money as opposed to big splashes. He has also targeted positions of need, preferring to use free agency to plug roster holes, which then allows him to draft the best player available.

Norman’s addition fits right in. He’ll be expected to compete for a starting job, and might even be considered the favorite based on his salary. And if Norman can’t regain his All-Pro form, well, it’s only a one-year deal. He also addresses the team’s need for outside cornerbacks, joining Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace on the roster.

The Bills’ depth was challenged at the end of last season when Wallace suffered an ankle injury in the regular-season finale, forcing him to miss the playoff loss to Houston. Kevin Johnson stepped in in Wallace’s place. Had White or Johnson been hurt against the Texans, the Bills would have had to play a player out of position to get through the game.

“As much passing as there is in the league, we have to be cognizant of that,” Beane said at the NFL scouting combine of the team’s need for cornerback depth. “It's definitely a position that we have to -- whether it's getting Kevin back, whether it's signing Josh, whether it's another player out there -- we definitely want to address it.”

As Beane alluded to, Johnson is set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. With Norman on board, it would seem that the likelihood of Johnson returning has decreased, but it shouldn’t be entirely ruled out. If the Bills are serious about improving their depth at outside cornerback, re-signing Johnson would be one way to do it with a player they are familiar with.

Norman’s addition does, however, all but take the Bills out of the running for the top cornerbacks expected to be available next week. That list starts with Denver’s Chris Harris Jr. and Dallas’ Byron Jones. Carolina’s James Bradberry, who played his rookie season under Sean McDermott when the Bills’ current head coach was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator, also figures to be out of the Bills’ price range.

With Taron Johnson and Siran Neal under contract, nickel cornerback is not a huge priority. If the Bills do want to add another outside cornerback for depth, though, there will be some options. Here are three of them:

Bashaud Breeland, Kansas City: He played 82.5% of the snaps for the Super Bowl champions, which was fourth on the team. Breeland is going to be looking for a multiyear contract and substantial raise after playing on a one-year deal for $2 million in 2019.

Prince Amukamara, Chicago: He's been on the open market five times, which isn't exactly a great sign. Amukamara wasn't bad for the Bears last year, though, and he figures to be accepting of a reserve role at 30 years old. He has 99 career starts. Bonus: Amukamara was released before the start of free agency, so he wouldn't count against the compensatory draft pick formula.

Jalen Mills, Philadelphia: This would be a buying-low signing. Mills dealt with a foot injury that cost him nearly two months of the 2019 season. We've seen the Bills make a similar move last year when they signed Johnson. Mills is still just 26 and is a respected voice in the locker room. If he's willing to accept a one-year, prove-it deal, the Bills are a good option.