APPLETON, Betty Anne (Schaefer)

APPLETON, Betty Anne (nee Schaefer)

Born October 3, 1936 in Buffalo, NY, and died February 20, 2020 at Mt Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, VT. Affectionately known as BA, Betty was living in Windsor at the time of her death at age 83. She was the daughter of Henry Reeb and Elizabeth "Betty" Wilcox Schaefer of Buffalo. Betty graduated from Buffalo Seminary and attended Vassar College. She was a member of Buffalo's Trinity Episcopal Church. Betty grew up in Buffalo and at her family's house on the shore of Lake Erie in Lorraine, Ontario, Canada. Her family instilled in her a love for the arts, music and the outdoors. She spent most of her children's youth between Wilton, CT and Lorraine, before returning to Buffalo. Always learning, she was an avid reader. Betty loved animals, the quirkier the better. She was proud of her family's roots, which connected her deeply with Buffalo history. The Schaefer, Wilcox and Clinton heritages figure prominently, as does appreciation for her grandfather David Urquhart Wilcox's artwork. Betty is survived by loving children Wendy Wilcox Appleton of Newburgh, NY, David Miller Appleton (Karen) of Reading, VT, and Holly Appleton Rocherolle (Laurent) of Southern Pines, NC, as well as former spouse Benjamin Bass Appleton of Lake Oswego, OR. She will be sadly missed by her granddaughters, Alyssa Rocherolle and Annick Rocherolle Parnell and Sarah and Lindsay Appleton. Betty was predeceased by her brother, Henry "Heintz" Wilcox Schaefer and her parents. According to Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held by close family in Lorraine at a later date. The family extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Cedar Hill Community Care Center in Windsor and Mt Ascutney Hospital for the care and kindness shown their mother.