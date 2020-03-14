All Orleans County school districts close because of COVID-19

All five school districts in Orleans County will be closed until further notice.

While there is not a confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the county, several districts said they are closing at the recommendation of the county health commissioner. Two people were under precautionary quarantine in Orleans County, according to the county website.

Two people in Monroe County, which is adjacent to Orleans County, have tested positive for the virus.

The closure applies to student classes and extracurricular activities, and county and school officials will reexamine the closure status at least weekly, according to messages on several school district websites. Several districts said students will be able to pick up lunches at school.

The districts that are closed as of Monday are Albion, Holley, Kendall, Lyndonville and Medina.

"I want you to know this decision was not made lightly," Lyndonville Superintendent Jason Smith said in a message to district families.