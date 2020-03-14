Albright-Knox Northland is temporarily closed

Albright-Knox Northland joins the growing list of scheduled meetings, events, organizations and institutions that have canceled or postponed out of caution related to concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19.

The museum has temporarily closed to support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the museum's visitors, staff and volunteers, according to a written statement issued Saturday.

All scheduled public programs and events are temporarily postponed at the facility at 612 Northland Ave.

"We are following the recommendations provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of New York, the City of Buffalo and Erie County," said Albright-Knox spokesman Andrew Mayer .