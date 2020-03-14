Share this article

print logo

Albright-Knox Northland is temporarily closed

Albright-Knox Northland has a sign on their entrance stating that they are closed due to the corona virus threat , Friday, March 13, 2020.(Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)
Published |Updated

Albright-Knox Northland joins the growing list of scheduled meetings, events, organizations and institutions that have canceled or postponed out of caution related to concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19.

The museum has temporarily closed to support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the museum's visitors, staff and volunteers, according to a written statement issued Saturday.

All scheduled public programs and events are temporarily postponed at the facility at 612 Northland Ave.

"We are following the recommendations provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of New York, the City of Buffalo and Erie County," said Albright-Knox spokesman Andrew Mayer .

 

 

 

Story topics: /

Deidre WilliamsDeidre Williams– Deidre Williams has been covering Buffalo City Hall for The Buffalo News since 2016. Prior to that, she reported on public schools in the city and was a suburban beat reporter for The News. Williams joined the Buffalo News in 1999.

There are no comments - be the first to comment