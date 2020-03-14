Share this article

Add to cancellations: Buffalo City Hall tours, Love Your Block workshop

No more tours of Buffalo City Hall for a while due to concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19.

The free, guided walking tours of the Art Deco municipal building have been canceled until further notice.

Also the 2020 Love Your Block technical assistance workshop, which was scheduled for 7 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, has been canceled.

Love Your Block is a program in which volunteer-led community groups compete for a chance to win grants up to $1,500, as well as project planning assistance, to beautify and transform a public space in the city.

 

