If I was better at telling the future, I would sell tips to stockbrokers. But here’s one prediction you can have for free: This is the weekend to go out to eat.

After this weekend, many restaurants will have to figure out what their new normal will be, until the coronavirus is done. Many will close, for lack of customers, lack of staff, or both.

Today, the day after state officials ordered places to not allow more than half-capacity, restaurateurs are still trying to guess how bad it will get. By Monday, they’ll have a much better idea, and the restaurant blackouts will begin in earnest.

Right now, though, everyone’s double-bleaching everything in sight and trying to stay positive.

“We’re making sure that the place is spotless, and checking the (strength) of our cloth sanitizers, our bar glass sanitizers, to make sure that they're in excess of what we need,” said Nick Pitillo, owner of Osteria 166 and Villaggio.

Disposable menus are in use, and guests can get disposable flatware and cups if they wish.

Communication with customers is another important effort, Pitillo noted. “We've got postings on the door basically saying, ‘We love you and we want you to come and eat, but if you're not feeling well, we’d be happy to make it something to go.’ ”

Pitillo is among restaurateurs who are reconsidering delivery options for their places, and wondering how much it could be expanded.

[Related: WNY restaurant owners working hard to handle coronavirus impact]

After the half-full guideline was issued Thursday, they hope they can even reach that point, Pitillo said. “I have 60-some employees that are all depending on this, on revenue continuing to feed their kids and pay their bills,” he said. “Without panic, it's just trying to look at it realistically and saying, ‘What can we do?’ ”

On Thursday, “we had a great, shockingly busy, happy hour,” Pitillo said. “What happens after today? Does everybody leave downtown and batten down the hatches? We really don't know.”

Operators are sharing approaches that work, because everyone’s in the same boat. “I had calls from a couple of guys after we put our posting up, that they liked some of the things we're doing. ‘Do you mind if we use them?’ ” Pitillo said. “Of course not, whatever we can all do to help each other. We've never been more in this together than we are right now.”

Smaller operations like Blasdell’s Black Iron Bystro are more on the bubble. “Outside of everyone's rallying together as best as they can, to get the word out, to support, I haven't heard much encouragement yet,” said chef-owner Bryan Mecozzi.

He’s run scenarios with his top lieutenant, and none looked particularly promising. Can the restaurant go to a skeleton crew, like a two-person operation and just do takeout? They might find out.

“We'll see what happens tonight,” Mecozzi said. “See what happens tomorrow. But I think that those two days, these two days coming up are really going to be the trigger for what happens next.”

For the mom-and-pop operations, and other scrappy outfits, the next month or two will approach an existential crisis. Without sufficient cash flow, all the bleach in the world won't save them. Once a key employee has to look elsewhere to pay their bills, that could be it.

“This weekend will be really a good indicator of just where it is now, not where it's going to be in a week or a month,” Pitillo said. “At the end of the day, nobody knows, because none of us have seen anything like this before.”

At the end of the day, “people need to eat, people need to drink,” Pitillo said. “That's what we do for a living. Maybe the delivery method will be different, but we’ll figure it out.”