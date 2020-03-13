William A. Buyers, 90, City Hall insider who was confidant of mayors

March 10, 1930 – March 11, 2020

When 24-year-old Anthony M. Masiello gathered with Buffalo’s Democratic establishment on Election Night 1970, he was resigned to losing his first campaign for Common Council.

Television had already declared him defeated, and friends and family were patting him on the back in consolation.

“Then the phone rang, and it was Bill Buyers,” Masiello recalled this week. “‘You’re going to win,’ he told me. ‘It will be by a small margin, but you’re going to win.’

“They had a recount, and I won by 127 votes,” the future mayor of Buffalo added.

Buyers’ knowledge of Buffalo’s neighborhoods and its voters ranked him among the savviest of local politicos, Masiello said, noting few have possessed such street smarts before or since.

William A. Buyers – Korean War paratrooper, Catholic pastoral minister, colorful City Hall official and head of the Mayor’s Impact Team – died Wednesday at the McAuley Residence in Kenmore after a short illness, one day after his 90th birthday.

Mr. Buyers was born during the early months of the Depression and except for Army service, never left North Buffalo.

“I was always hopping a fence,” he told The Buffalo News of his childhood in a 1989 profile, “one step ahead of the cops.”

He attended Holy Spirit School, starting a lifelong association with the Dakota Avenue parish that he eventually served as a counselor. He was graduated from Canisius High School and Canisius College.

He joined the Army in 1949, just in time to be shipped off to Korea and combat with the 11th Airborne, 187th Regimental Combat Team, called the “Rakkasans” by the Koreans.

Returning to Buffalo, he served for a time as an Erie County sheriff’s deputy – often in undercover assignments – before immersing himself in politics and winning a Common Council seat from the North District as a Republican. He served with contemporaries such as James D. Griffin, George K. Arthur and Edward J. Mahoney, and eventually as a confidant of future Mayors Griffin, Masiello and Byron W. Brown.

He became a Democrat in the 1970s and held various city positions.

Under Griffin he became commissioner of human services, evolving into a major City Hall figure. Later, he assumed command of the Mayor’s Impact Team, a rapid-response crew that concentrated on citizen complaints and lingering problems.

“Right up until he died he was answering his phone: ‘Mayor’s Impact Team,’” his daughter, Barbara Buyers, said Friday. “He was still getting the calls; he just loved the city and going out and seeing what was going on.”

Attorney Patrick W.H. Wesp, a longtime friend, said Mr. Buyers often went far beyond his official duties.

“Bill personally paid for and held monthly community breakfasts for the elderly and others, and did outreach to the homeless, often buying them food and meals,” Wesp said. “When people in North Buffalo or parts of Riverside had problems of almost any type they would often contact Bill for support, intervention or advice.”

After several years of study at Christ the King Seminary, Mr. Buyers became a pastoral minister in 1989, working at his home parish and as a chaplain at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. He told The News in 1989 his new calling was a way to cope with his political critics.

“They know I’m not a perfect person and there is no magic cure for my imperfections,” he said. “But most of my friends – and my enemies – know that deep down, I truly love people.”

Mr. Buyers will be mostly remembered as a master of political strategy, especially by the men who eventually won the big office on City Hall’s second floor.

“I would never have been mayor of the City of Buffalo without [former Democratic Chairman] Joe Crangle or Bill Buyers in that first election of 1970,” Masiello said Friday, pointing to his power base in organizations such as the North Buffalo Boosters and Delaware Club. “He was old school, a master who knew how to go street to street, bar to bar, bingo to bingo. Nobody did it better in North Buffalo than Bill Buyers.”

Mr. Buyers sometimes clashed with his fellow Democrats, even friends like Masiello. In 1996, he accused Masiello of inconsistent support for then-Democratic Chairman Vincent J. Sorrentino.

“The mayor is a friend of mine,” he said then, “but I’m very happy he’s not Pinocchio because his nose would have grown a couple of inches over the weekend.”

Masiello dismissed it all as “a family feud,” chuckling over a story now firmly ensconced in City Hall lore.

“There were far more good times,” he said.

On another occasion, Mr. Buyers signed designating petitions eight times for County Legislature candidate William Dill, just to send a message to political rival Albert DeBenedetti.

“I do it so people know I’m supporting Bill Dill,” he quipped.

Through it all he survived and prospered, serving mayors from Frank A. Sedita to Brown.

“Cats don’t have as many lives as Bill Buyers,” former North Councilmember Dale Zuchewski said in 1997.

Mr. Buyers is survived by his wife, the former Donna Cuttaia, whom he married in 1956; five daughters, Kathleen Paul, Barbara Buyers, Patricia Beitz, Bonnie Mikula and Theresa Christy; and a son, William T.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on March 21 at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota Ave.