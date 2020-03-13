WNY restaurant owners working hard to handle coronavirus impact

There are no known coronavirus cases in Chautauqua County, but waves from epicenters of the ongoing global pandemic had already started crashing near Jamestown.

At fine-dining restaurant Forte, owner Peggy Kaltenmeier had to break her staff’s hearts.

After 15 years of taking an Easter vacation, this year she decided to reward her 30-person team. Using some money her mother left her, Kaltenmeier had booked everyone a cruise to the Bahamas over Easter break.

On Wednesday, when Kaltenmeier read the Centers for Disease Control recommendation against cruises, she canceled. There will be another Easter next year. “If we’re not all dead,” she added with morbid humor.

The impact of the pandemic includes the unseen, like the Forte staff's canceled reward.

Kaltenmeier and many other veteran restaurateurs are worrying about getting their response to coronavirus right. That was even before the state issued guidelines that public places like restaurants should limit themselves to half-capacity so people can stay a sneeze away from each other.

They run public-facing businesses, most of them small, with a large percentage of employees who can’t afford to miss a shift. Now everyone’s trying to deal with changing regulations, and shifting priorities, while doing their level best to be a welcoming place of respite from their patrons’ worries.

Those small businesses are getting a real workout from coronavirus.

“This is something I've never dealt with,” said Kaltenmeier, who has owned her place since 2006.

If the government tells everybody to stay home for two weeks, how does she pay her employees? Do they go on short-term disability? “I need to figure out what's going to happen because it's coming out of my pocket,” she said. “I can't put out two weeks of expenses without any income.”

Which is another way the virus can kill virtually, without even coming to your town.

Family impacted

In Lewiston, the ripples of the virus have reached Calogero Soldano, already hunkering down for the financially weakest part of his year at his Italian-American family restaurant Casa Antica.

Soldano had already been Skyping with an Italian cousin who fled Milan, where the medical system has been overwhelmed to deadly effect, to find refuge in relatively untouched Sicily.

The virus hit hard in Italy. “We're seeing grocery stores empty – it’s been like that since the beginning of last month, you know? Bare markets, nobody in the streets, being scared. And they're locking doors and looking through peepholes, making sure no one's coming out to their houses.”

Soldano also said two New York City restaurants that family members own, in Greenwich Village and Queens, have already seen business suffer.

Contingency plans

At Waxlight Bar a Vin, the modern chef-driven restaurant on Chandler Street, Jessica Railey and her four partners are making plans if one of them gets sick.

“Because of our kind of unique business model, just the five of us for the most part, you know, what happens? If one of us was to get sick, or who knows? We're pretty concerned with setting those contingency plans in place, because I feel like it's not a like an if situation. It’s a when situation.”

The problem is, there’s no sick days in restaurants. The American restaurant economic model is minimum wage or a few cents more, and no health benefits.

Late Thursday night, it appeared House Democrats and the White House were close to a deal on an economic stimulus package that would provide relief to workers battling coronavirus who do not receive sick pay. How the Senate would handle the bill was unclear.

A more ambitious Democratic proposal to require businesses to pay for 14 sick days was previously blocked in the Republican-controlled Senate. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said that small businesses could be crushed by being required to pay for sick days.

In the meantime, though, some restaurant industry leaders are finding the money. After an internet shame campaign, Olive Garden servers can start accruing paid sick days.

That means even bottom-of-the-totem pole dishwashers at LongHorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden locations in Niagara Falls, Orchard Park, Cheektowaga and Amherst will become eligible for sick days.

Been through it before

What are the most important points for restaurant owners to consider how they prepare for this natural disaster?

As it happens, we have an experienced voice in Western New York.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina closed Jenny Benz’s restaurant, and blew away her house. She migrated to Grand Island, where she opened Dick & Jenny’s with her husband, Dick.

She has a daughter in Ireland, and had been careful to limit her internet news intake, to avoid overdose. She noted that in Italy, restaurants have all been closed.

She’s watching to see what she needs to do next. “You couldn't have known that coronavirus was coming. You couldn't have known that Katrina was going and you're going to have a 25-foot storm surge.”

Here’s her advice for restaurant owners today:

“The biggest thing is to be calm, and avoid hysteria. If that means turning off the TV, the internet, just be calm. The sky is not falling.”

Breathe, said Benz. “It's one thing for people to get sick. It's another thing to be sick and have your job go under, because the business goes out,” she said. “Avoid the hysteria, and everything will return to normal. Take a deep breath. It’s going to be OK.”

. . .