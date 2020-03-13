The show goes on at Western New York movie theaters

Fears over COVID-19 may be leading Hollywood to hold back the release of major new films like the Buffalo-made "A Quiet Place Part II," "Mulan" and the James Bond thriller "No Time to Die," but that's not stopping local theaters from showing movies.

The North Park Theatre, Dipson Theatre chain, Aurora Theatre and AMC Market Arcade all are continuing daily screenings and abiding by health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and mandates from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Regal Cinemas couldn't be reached for confirmation.

At the North Park Theatre, it's "business as usual," said program director Ray Barker. "We are still going to have movies and we will still be open. We have not canceled shows. We are not scaling back our activities. We are doing everything the CDC is asking us."

Dipson Theatres – which includes the Amherst Theatre, Eastern Hills Mall, Flix and McKinley 6 – also is continuing with a full schedule.

"We are open. We are remaining open," said Michael Clement, president of Dipson Theatres. "We have reduced our seating capacity by 50% to encourage social spatial distancing per the governor's rules that he enacted. We will be adjusting our schedules next week and we’re looking at what we’re going to be doing day by day."

The Amherst Theatre will continue showing the movies scheduled as part of the Buffalo Film Seminars, despite the class being canceled for the remainder of the semester by the University at Buffalo. Movies are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, including "Midnight Cowboy" on March 24 and "Klute" on March 31.

However, the Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival, which was set to open in the Amherst Theatre from March 20 to 26, has been postponed.

At the Aurora Theatre and Popcorn Shop in East Aurora, co-owner Lynn Kinsella is still showing movies (the Disney Pixar film "Onward" is currently playing), but low attendance this week has led her to pare back her movie times and cut staff.

"We’ve cut our hours back a lot just because people aren’t even coming out to buy popcorn," Kinsella said. The Aurora will have weekend matinees and a 7 p.m. show through the week.

"It’s the balance you’re playing right now between trying to keep your business running and trying to be responsible," she said. "We’re gonna get through it."

For anyone who wants to go to a movie, but is afraid of sitting too close to other people, both the North Park and Aurora tout the large seating capacity of theaters.

"One of the nice things about having square footage is that there is space. For people who want social distance, they can do it," Barker said about the 600-seat North Park.

"We’re so large that people can have a lot of space if they are concerned with community distance – people can sit very far apart," Kinsella said about her 650-seat historic theater. "If they do want to come out to see a movie they can come out and have space."