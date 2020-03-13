Spectrum to offer free internet to nonsubscribers with students at home

Spectrum plans to offer free internet and Wi-Fi service for 60 days to households with students from kindergarten to college that don't already subscribe to the cable company's broadband service.

The company said it will begin offering the free access on Monday as a way to help students whose classes are moving online because of the closings caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Spectrum said it would waive installation fees for nonsubscribing households with students.

Once the 60-day period expires, the service will continue unless the consumer cancels, said Lara Pritchard, a Spectrum spokeswoman.