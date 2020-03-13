SMELLER, Ronald J. Jr.

SMELLER - Ronald J. Jr. Of Amherst, NY. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Ron Smeller. Ron passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a short illness at the young age of 57. He joined the Ellicott Creek Vol. Fire Co. in 1982 and held the past rank of EMS Captain and had been elected to serve in 2020 as Corresponding Secretary. Ron spent his career in the WNY EMS Community as a Paramedic and worked for the Amherst Columbia Ambulance, Towns Ambulance, Lasalle Ambulance, Rural Metro Ambulance, Twin City Ambulance as well as Mercy Flight over the years. He was a great Paramedic and enjoyed teaching whenever he could. During the Statewide Mutual Aid request on September 11, 2001, he was part of a Team of Members from Ellicott Creek that answered the call and spent time in Lower Manhattan helping whomever they could. Ron was business owner of Family Fun RV. Ron will be sadly missed and will forever be remembered by all. Ron was a loving brother, son, grandson, husband, step father, nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 PM at Ellicott Creek Vol. Fire Hall, 45 South Ellicott Creek Rd., Amherst, NY 14228. All are welcome. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com