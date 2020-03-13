ROLA, Suzanne A. (Hooker)

Of Eden/Boston, NY, entered into rest March 11, 2020. Beloved wife to Chester of 67 years; devoted mother of Eugene (Jocelyn) Rola, Mary (Howard) Harris, Anne Marie (Charles) Miller, Chester, Jr. (Diane) Rola, Patricia (Philip) Guerra, Melissa (Michael) Shipman and Brian (Colleen) Rola; cherished grandmother of 13 and adored great-grandmother of five; loving daughter of Frederick and Florence Hooker; also survived by a sister-in-law, Florence Hyjek, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM, where prayers will be held on Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at SS. Peter and Paul Church at 10 o'clock. Interment at Eden Evergreen Cemetery. Suzanne was a Girl Scout leader and organizer, a member of the Family Life Dept. and Bishop's Community and a member of the Boston Fire Company. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com