Rick Wylie to be remembered at Holland Speedway

Holland International Speedway will remember one of its legends during the Rick Wylie Memorial 48, which will be contested by the Race of Champions Late Model Series on Aug. 29 at the high-banked southern Erie County asphalt oval.

Also on the docket that evening will be a 52-lap joust for the ROC Sportsman Series.

Wylie, who accomplished much in his driving career – highlighted by his seven Holland NASCAR Late Model championships, and multiple triumphs in Holland's prestigious Budweiser 100 – died May 3 at age 59 following complications from surgery.

Although retired as a driver, Wylie was very much involved in the sport, mostly with assisting the racing careers of his sons, Scott and Jake.

The Wylie Memorial is set at 48 laps as a tribute to the famed No. 48 Fullone Trucking Late Models that Wylie drove to his seven championships. Wylie also frequently won at other tracks and divisions during his career. He recorded his last Holland NASCAR Late Model win on Sept. 2, 2000.

"It is appropriate that we take the time to honor Rick who was one of the most successful drivers Holland ever had," Holland co-owner Ron Bennett said. "It will be a special night. He is a big part of our history."

The Wylie event is one of three nights of stock car racing that will be presented at Holland in 2020. The Crosby's 100 for the ROC Asphalt Modified Series will run July 18 and the ROC Sportsman George Decker Memorial will be showcased Aug. 1. Holland will present it's NAPA Crash-A-Rama thrill show-style events on June 20 and Sept. 12. Holland is currently for sale.

Gasser Racing Series featured at NYIRP

The Western New York-based Gasser Racing Series, which features nostalgia drag racing cars, will present an eight-race schedule during select Saturdays at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster. The group previously made its home at Empire Dragway in Leicester, but switched to NYIRP for this year.

"We had been racing at Empire but they don't start racing Saturday's until about 2 p.m.," William Quay, the GRS race director said. "With the capacity of the track and other tracks closing, Empire was getting really busy. So, we weren't getting done until 10 or 11 o'clock at night. Sometimes midnight.

"When Vito [Antonicelli, NYIRP co-owner] offered us a 9 o'clock in the morning pit entry with 10 o'clock time trials and noon eliminations and we're just basically going to be two or three classes only, we should be done by 5 or 6 o'clock, it wasn't something I couldn't pass up. Our members are older and for us older guys, it's a long day."

Quay says that the GRS presents two classes of nostalgia competition. Other assorted nostalgia drag racing organizations will accompany GRS at Saturday events.

"We have the Gasser class, which is 1966 and older, and the car has to be period correct and meet our strict Gasser rules," Quay said. "They come right out of the Gasser era. Cars that don't fit in that class, we have what's called our Mod class. These vehicles are pre-1974 that are still nostalgic cars, but do not meet the stricter Gasser rules. We run a point system with points for each round win and we honor from each class our two champions at the end of the season. We like to compete but we strive to put on a great show of drag racing's yesteryear for the fans."

Currently, GRS boasts a membership roster of more than 75 members. The complete series information and NYIRP race dates are at www.gasserracingseries.com.

NYIRP sets stock car season

Veteran race official Jim Ling has been appointed NYIRP's new stock car race director. On March 6, he held his first stock car registration meeting.

"The meeting went beyond what I was expecting," Ling said. "We had well over 60 teams register and sign up. I think we'll be okay this season. The biggest challenge is that there's a couple of new rules and a new tech guy. So rules are in place that have always kind of been there but now there's more in black and white so they have to be explained to the people and then followed and the policing of the new rules is always a challenging part. But I feel with the team of officials we've assembled, we'll be alright."

Ling has spent years around the sport. He started going to Lancaster Speedway in 1986 and raced from 1998-2001.

"In 2005, I became an official. I started in turn four and then went over to turn two and then turn three," Ling said. "I next spent a few years in the pit tower and moved to the flag stand. So I guess the only position left I hadn't done was the race director. Now I am in that position."

Various officials working for Ling will be Dakota Miller, chief starter; Dennis Adolf, turn four; Jeff Hontz, turn two; Blaze Miller, turn three; Todd Smith, head tech inspector; and Howard Boundy, track photographer. Ling is still seeking a pit tower official. NYIRP's stock car campaign begins May 16.

Pit stops