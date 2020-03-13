Reporters' Notebook: March 13, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from publisher and diplomat Walter Annenberg, born on this date in 1908, “Live rich, die poor; never make the mistake of doing it the other way round.”

GOOD AS NEW – David Chatt, chief volunteer lock tender for the Lockport Locks Heritage District, will give a presentation detailing the recently-completed $1.7 million reconstruction of Lock 68 on the Erie Canal Flight of Five at 6:30 p.m. in the Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave., Lockport. It’s free and open to the public.

SHORT AND SWEET – Leading the 74th Lackawanna Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Tuesday will be Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns and Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo, who are grand marshall and honorary grand marshall, respectively. Following Mass at 12:10 p.m. in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, South Park Avenue and Ridge Road, the parade at 12:45 will proceed 98 steps to Lackawanna City Hall at 714 Ridge Road.

After the parade, corned beef and cabbage dinners will be available at Col. John Weber Post 898, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2909 South Park Ave.

LET’S EAT – The First Volunteer Fire Company of Bergholz and its Ladies Auxiliary will hold their monthly chowder and baked goods sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday in the truck hall at 2470 Niagara Road, Bergholz. Chowder is $1.50 a bowl. Takeouts are $4 a quart and $16 a gallon for those who bring their own containers, 50 cents more for those who need containers. Donations of baked goods are appreciated.

The Kiwanis Club of Marilla will host its annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Marilla Fire Company Rec Hall, Two Rod Road and West Avenue, Marilla. Cost is $9 adults, $5 kids 5 to 12. Youngsters under 5 eat free.

Pierogi, kapusta, golabki, fresh and smoked Polish sausage and placek will be featured as the Polish Falcon Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew, serves a Polish dinner from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. A full platter is $11, a mini-platter $7. For more info, call the club at 684-2373.

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

LAST CHANCE – Today and Saturday mark the conclusion of the blood donation drive being held in conjunction with Red Cross Month. Type O donors are especially needed.

Donations can be made today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, 134 W. Eagle St., in downtown Buffalo; from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Christian Central Academy, 39 Academy St., Williamsville; and from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 Main St., Lyndonville.

Donations will be accepted Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave., Hamburg; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St., Olean. To save time, make an appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

