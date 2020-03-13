Repeat felon to serve 2 to 4 years for a string of credit card thefts in Lockport

A frequent felon from Lockport was sentenced Thursday to two to four years in state prison for stealing seven credit cards in vehicle break-ins in Lockport last August and making numerous purchases.

Nikita T. Jones, 32, of Chapel Street, had pleaded guilty Jan. 9 before Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Restitution to the victims and their banks totals $2,329. Murphy refused a defense request to send Jones to a secure drug treatment facility.

Jones, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to selling heroin, was ousted from a court-supervised treatment program in 2017, when he used a stolen credit card and burglarized his grandmother's house.

In December 2018, Jones was paroled from a four-to-seven-year prison sentence for those crimes.

In 2005, Jones stole a 52-inch TV set from a Lockport home. He was granted youthful offender status for the burglary. Prosecutors said when he pleaded guilty that he threw the set into some bushes because it wouldn't fit in his car.