Erie County libraries remain open, but meeting room use canceled

While all Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches will remain open to the public, all public programs and meeting room use are otherwise canceled until, at least, March 28, library officials announced Friday, as more institutions react to the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this time of uncertainty, our libraries are taking precautions suggested by the Erie County Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other experts to help contain the spread of COVID-19," according to a statement from library system Director Mary Jean Jakubowski.

She said the library is also practicing social distancing inside its buildings by spacing furniture and public computers, where possible.

"Public areas are equipped with hand sanitizer and tissues," said Jakubowski.

The Library on Wheels bookmobile will suspend operations early next week and the library is implementing plans to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission through material handling, she added.