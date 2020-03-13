Project Olive promise: When you're here, you're family

Last week's Off Main Street column featured an item on the continuing fascination with the code name for the unofficial Amazon development on Grand Island: Project Olive.

Resident David Reilly argued at a recent Town Board meeting that Amazon probably spent considerable resources picking a name that evokes warm feelings and obscures the harm the project would inflict on the island.

Amazon hasn't confirmed its role in the massive warehouse and distribution project. Nor did it ever explain why it picked the code name Project Bruno for a smaller distribution center under construction in the Town of Tonawanda.

Whatever the meaning behind Project Olive, it's already causing confusion on the island.

Eric Fiebelkorn, the president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, provided an example from a recent conversation he had about the big development news in the town.

"Somebody said to me the other day, 'I heard we're getting an Olive Garden,' " Fiebelkorn said.